MetroHealth launches clinic to help patients cope with COVID-19 aftermath

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Months after getting coronavirus, some patients suffer from lingering symptoms of COVID-19. Now, a local hospital has created a specialized clinic to help them deal with the aftermath.

“Very early on, we knew there were going to be some post-COVID syndromes, we just didn’t know what they were going to look like,” said Dr. Nora Singer, director of Rheumatology at MetroHealth.

Dr. Nora Singer is chair of MetroHealth’s COVID-19 Research Committee and part of Metro’s new Post-COVID Clinic.

The clinic opened in December and connects patients experiencing long-term problems to the appropriate specialist.

“Most common are lingering cough, fatigue, breathlessness, some report sleep disturbances,” said Dr. Singer.

Right now, appointments at the Post-COVID Clinic are virtual.

Dr. Singer says patients can contact the clinic if their symptoms continue to be a problem in their daily lives a month after testing positive.

She says some of the issues patients are experiencing are worsened by pandemic-related precautions.

“We can not underestimate the stress and that is why we created a special Cope Line,” said Dr. Singer.

To help patients manage anxiety and depression related to COVID, MetroHealth established a special COPE Line at 440-59-COVID (2683).