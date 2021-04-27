MetroHealth hosting vaccine clinic at Shaw High: ‘Offering the vaccinations to people where they live’

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — MetroHealth is hosting a vaccine clinic in Shaw High School’s cafeteria.

On Wednesday, April 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., scheduled appointment holders or walk-ins are able to receive a free Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone 16 years or older, according to MetroHealth.

Minors who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We are excited to join with partners in East Cleveland to offer additional COVID vaccinations,” said Akram Boutros, MD, President and CEO of The MetroHealth System. “We are offering the vaccinations to people where they live, whether that is East Cleveland, Maple Heights, Clark-Fulton, Tremont or any of the other places we have vaccinated thousands of people.”

People can register here or call 216-778-6100 for help scheduling.