MetroHealth hoping to vaccinate 2,000 at mass vaccination site in Maple Heights

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — MetroHealth plans to vaccinate 2,000 people between today and tomorrow in their Northfield location.

The mass vaccination site, located in the former Southgate USA shopping plaza at 5398 Northfield Road, is taking walk-in patients ages 18 and older.

Registration and appointments are needed to receive vaccinations at Broadway Health Center, Cleveland Heights Medical Center and Parma Medical Center. Call 216-778-6100 to learn more about registering.

A drive-through location is at MetroHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Pearl Road.