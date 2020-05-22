MetroHealth Foundation grant providing raises to more than 4,000 frontline workers during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 4,000 MetroHealth employees will receive pay increases amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a grant from the MetroHealth Foundation.

The foundation says they have authorized a one-time grant to provide additional financial support to cover The MetroHealth System’s cost of a proposed 2.25% salary increase for more than 4,000 frontline staff for the last 12 pay periods of 2020.

“The MetroHealth employees are the most valuable assets of the institution. They are essential to the high-quality care that MetroHealth provides to the community, regardless of their ability to pay, during this historic health crisis,” Brian M. O’Neill, Chair of The MetroHealth Foundation Board of Directors, said in a press release. “The Foundation recognizes that the pandemic has resulted in considerable demands on front-line healthcare workers and created significant financial stresses and strains on the daily lives of the System’s employees and their families, with some already experiencing unemployment in their households.”

The wage increase goes into effect on June 28 and will impact many medical professionals including nurses and support workers.

The raise excludes union members, as they have already received contractual increases in 2020 under their collective bargaining agreements, as well as executives, researchers, and providers.

“I am very proud of how the MetroHealth staff have cared for our patients, their families, our community and each other with grace and love. And they’ve done it while delivering meals to aging parents, home schooling young children and sequestering themselves from family and friends,” said Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, President and CEO of The MetroHealth System. “This pandemic has also exposed the fragile financial health of many of our staff. We must do everything we can to assist them.”

The foundation also says the funding commitment will not dilute funds raised for MetroHealth’s $100 million Transformation Campaign.