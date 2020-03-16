MetroHealth closing some clinics, postponing elective surgeries due to coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The MetroHealth System is implementing new changes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, effective Monday, all elective surgeries will be postponed. Staff have started contacting patients to update them.

Some of MetroHealth’s eye clinics and dental clinics are also closing temporarily.

“We are asking people to confirm any outpatient appointments before coming to a hospital or health center. We are converting many appointments scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to telehealth visits,” officials said.

People who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms or need a test for the virus are asked to avoid going to the emergency room or urgent care. Instead, they should call 440-59-COVID (440-592-6843) for a screening.

Click here to learn more about the changes going into effect.