MetroHealth begging Northeast Ohioans to ‘care as much as we do’ amid COVID surge

**Related Video Above: An exclusive look inside the Cleveland Clinic’s ICU floor

CLEVELAND (WJW) — MetroHealth Medical Center is “begging” Northeast Ohioans to take all the standard precautions like getting vaccinated, social distancing, washing your hands, and of course, masking up — even if you’re vaccinated as ERs and ICUs across the state are filling up with coronavirus patients.

In a Facebook post Sunday, which tagged five other local hospitals, MetroHealth encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 at their local pharmacy, urgent care or physician’s office and not the ER if feeling sick.

They also urge you to encourage your neighbors, friends and family to take all these steps, too.

The post comes as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals, including those in Northeast Ohio. Over the last 21 days, the Ohio Department of Health says hospitals are averaging about 325 hospitalizations a day.

President Joe Biden plans to give a speech Tuesday regarding the omicron variant and what his administration plans to do as cases surge across the country.

If you do get exposed to COVID, the Centers for Disease Control has guidelines for what to do next.

Whether vaccinated or not, you’re urged to get tested. You can still become infected and spread the virus if you’re vaccinated. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should get tested 5 to 7 days after exposure.