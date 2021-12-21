MetroHealth adjusts visitor policy as COVID cases rise

Coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — MetroHealth announced on Tuesday it’s adjusting its visitor policy for adult patients as COVID cases rise.

These changes are effective on Wednesday:

  • Visitation hours limited to Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Patients will be limited to one visitor per day
  • Visitors must be age 18 or older
  • Once a visitor leaves the hospital, they may not return for a visit that day
  • All visitors must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status
  • Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are still not permitted to have in-person visitors

Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.

MetroHealth says,

These steps are being taken to protect our patients, staff and community during this most recent surge. People are encouraged to get vaccinated and/or their booster shots, continue wearing masks indoors and practice social distancing.

