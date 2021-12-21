MetroHealth adjusts visitor policy as COVID cases rise

CLEVELAND (WJW) — MetroHealth announced on Tuesday it’s adjusting its visitor policy for adult patients as COVID cases rise.
These changes are effective on Wednesday:
- Visitation hours limited to Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Patients will be limited to one visitor per day
- Visitors must be age 18 or older
- Once a visitor leaves the hospital, they may not return for a visit that day
- All visitors must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status
- Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are still not permitted to have in-person visitors
Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
MetroHealth says,
These steps are being taken to protect our patients, staff and community during this most recent surge. People are encouraged to get vaccinated and/or their booster shots, continue wearing masks indoors and practice social distancing.