Mercy Medical Center in Canton stops visitation

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Mercy Medical Center in Canton is temporarily stopping hospital visitation, starting Thursday. The policy is in effect until further notice.

“The ongoing safety of patients, caregivers and our communities remains our top priority. These steps are intended to keep our caregivers and patients as safe as possible while also recognizing the value visitors bring to patients,” the hospital said on Thursday.

Mercy is still allowing one person for maternity patients, and one visitor for surgical and procedural patients.

Stark County is in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which determines spread and exposure of coronavirus. There have been 5,693 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

