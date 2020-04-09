Mercy Medical Center and Aultman Hospital create in-house grocery stores for employees

CANTON (WJW) — Going to the supermarket to get the things that you need for your family these days can be a little bit challenging.

There are pick up and delivery services but sometimes they’re hard to get.

And if you are a health care professional working long hours and sometimes double shifts, getting to the market is difficult for many reasons.

“Going to the store you have so many issues, you have to worry about being contaminated and just the safety of our employees and we thought we have items, we’re a food service so lets figure out what we could do,” said Mercy Medical Center Food Services Director Nikki Mosiychuk.

And that’s how the Mercy Eats program at Canton’s Mercy Medical Center got started. They opened up their own grocery store of sorts.

Staff members can order and pay online for many different staples like bread, pasta and produce without going to their local market. And so far the service has been a hit.

“People are really loving it with the holidays coming up, within our first week, we’ve had about 1,100 dollars in sales and averaging 10 to 20 orders a day,” Mosiychuk said.

There are prepared meals as well, but the groceries have been the real star here.

Mercy’s executive chef said comfort foods are also a big hit. He said it’s also about maintaining good nutrition in time of stress.

“That’s why we wanted to offer a lot of the whole food and produce it’s our best seller all the whole produce” Executive Chef Nicky Pyles said.

But Mercy Medical Center is not the only place in the grocery business. Aultman Hospital just down the road also has a grab and grow center inside their building.

A spokesman says it’s a convenient way to help their staff meet the challenges of working and taking care of their families.

The folks at Mercy say they feel the same way, it’s one extra thing they say they can do to make a difficult job a lot easier for the hospital family.

“It seems to be going good if things slow down say in July, we’ll reevaluate and go from there,” Pyles said.