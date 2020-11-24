Mercy Health in Youngstown suspends elective procedures due to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Mercy Health medical facilities in Youngstown are indefinitely suspending elective procedures that require an overnight stay.
The decision was made to safeguard patients amid the coronavirus case surge.
At Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference Monday, which you can watch in the video above, hospital leaders shared that they are seeing an increase of coronavirus patients, as well as an increase in sick healthcare workers, limiting staff.
The move only applies to Mercy Health facilities in Youngstown.
