Mentor, Westlake reopening public pools this weekend

(WJW) — Some public pools across Northeast Ohio are opening up this weekend, including in Mentor and Westlake.

After the state’s announcement last month that public pools and splash pads could open May 26 — with social distancing guidelines in place — each Ohio city has had to decide how to proceed.

The city of Mentor is opening the Mentor Civic Center Pool today at 1 p.m. However, the Morton Pool, Garfield Pool and the Walsh Park Splashground will remain closed through the summer.

The pool is only open to Mentor residents, and capacity is set at 300 people. Hours will be between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, with day pass guests allowed to enter at 1:30 p.m.

The Westlake Family Aquatic Center is also opening today at 11 a.m. While some walk-ups will be allowed if the space isn’t at full capacity, reservations are highly recommended. The pool is only open to Westlake residents.

With weather heating up, some Ohio pools will continue to open, but (as seen in the video above), that will bring along a new set of challenges. However, closures have led have led to an uptick in home pool and hot tube sales across the state.

