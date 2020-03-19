Mentor Schools parent tests positive for coronavirus

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor Schools reports one of its parents has tested positive for coronavirus.

They say it has been confirmed by the Lake County General Health District.

They say the parent was at both Orchard Hollow and Hopkins schools between March 6 and March 11.

At Orchard Hollow she did not have interaction with students, according to the district.

She attended the 3rd grade Heart Healthy Expo evening event.

The Health District is contacting people by phone who they know were in direct contact with the individual.

However, the school says because of the nature of the Hopkins evening event, they don’t know who may have had direct contact.