Mentor police looking for two ‘social distancing’ shoplifting suspects

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor police are looking for two men who reportedly shoplifted from a local store.

But even while reportedly stealing merchandise, police said the pair were still following COVID-19 health guidelines.

“Although we appreciate these males practicing social distancing and wearing masks, taking items from a store without paying is still a crime,” Mentor police said in a Facebook post.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Mentor Police Department directly, at the phone number posted below:

