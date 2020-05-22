Mentor police looking for two ‘social distancing’ shoplifting suspects

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor police are looking for two men who reportedly shoplifted from a local store.

But even while reportedly stealing merchandise, police said the pair were still following COVID-19 health guidelines.

“Although we appreciate these males practicing social distancing and wearing masks, taking items from a store without paying is still a crime,” Mentor police said in a Facebook post.

