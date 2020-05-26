Mentor plans to open one public pool by June 13, keep others closed

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — After the state’s announcement earlier this month that public pools and splash pads could open May 26 — with social distancing guidelines in place —each Ohio city has had to decide how to proceed.

As of right now, the city of Mentor plans to open the Mentor Civic Center Pool as soon as June 13, representatives said on the city’s website. However, the Morton Pool, Garfield Pool and the Walsh Park Splashground will remain closed through the summer.

With weather heating up, many Ohio pools are opening, but (as seen in the video above), that will bring along a new set of challenges. And so far, Mentor’s opening date is still tentative.

“We are currently updating our information and policies and will post these updates as soon as possible,” the city said. “Thank you for your cooperation.”