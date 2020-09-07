Mentor elementary school principal tests positive for coronavirus, two other staff members report symptoms

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The principal at Hopkins Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, according to Mentor Public Schools.

She was tested at University Hospitals on Saturday after she started experiencing symptoms Friday evening. The school district said she is doing OK. The principal is in quarantine and will not report to work. She was at the school and in learning spaces at the elementary school last week, according to Mentor school officials.

The Lake County General Health District is aware of the positive case of COVID-19 and will contact anyone who was directly exposed.

The school district said it will continue remote learning for Hopkins Elementary School students on Tuesday. The building will be closed to students and staff. Wednesday is already scheduled to be remote instruction.

“We are taking these steps because at this time we do not know whether our principal’s confirmed case is connected to the quarantine case we emailed you about on Friday, September 4. Additionally, two other staff members are reporting having COVID-19 symptoms, and we are currently waiting for the results of their tests,” Mentor Public Schools said.

The district said it is following protocol to make sure the building is properly disinfected.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: