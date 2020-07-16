Mentor cancels concert series, CityFest due to coronavirus spread

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a dog fashion show in Mentor.

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Mentor announced in a press release some cancellations to summer events due to coronavirus.

The Mentor Rocks concert series is suspended until further notice, according to the press release.

Lake County had 661 total cases reported in Ohio Department of Health data Wednesday afternoon.

That’s about 100 new cases in two weeks.

The press release says no coronavirus cases are linked to Mentor Rocks.

The Mentor CityFest celebration scheduled for August is also canceled.

They say they don’t know that they can guarantee proper social distancing and sanitary conditions to hold the festival this summer.

“The City would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, vendors, employees, and most of all, our attendees for your continued support in making these events successful. We look forward to welcoming everyone back when community celebration is the only focus,” the City said in a press release.