Mentor-based company will help provide masks for Ohio election workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio voters will not be required to wear masks when they vote in person, but election workers will need them.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Rep. David Joyce, and RB Sigma LLC are announcing a plan Tuesday to make sure all poll workers have masks.

RB Sigma is a Mentor-based manufacturing company.

The company has N95 mask machines and a surgical mask machine.

RB Sigma helped provide PPE for frontline workers in the spring.

In November, voters are encouraged to wear face masks, but the state does not want to implement any measures that would be seen as a move to keep people from voting.

“If a voter chooses not to wear a mask, we’re going to offer them an alternative to maybe vote outside — curbside, which has been part of Ohio’s voting process for a long time,” LaRose told FOX 8 last week. “If they choose not to do that, of course, nobody is going to be turned away. Everyone will have access to the polling locations, but all voters should of course wear a mask as well.”

Ohio has a statewide mask mandate currently, but that health order may no longer be in place in November if Governor Mike DeWine rescinds it.

LaRose added, “The poll workers are not there to enforce mask requirements. They can’t. Nobody can be turned away.”

The Secretary of State may also speak Tuesday on whether they have enough poll workers for the general election on November 3.