Menards now requiring all customers to wear masks or face coverings while shopping

*Watch our report above on Governor DeWine’s recommendations on wearing face masks in public.*

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Menards is making several policy changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which includes requiring customers to wear a mask or face covering while shopping.

According to the company’s website, if a person entering the store does not have one, they can purchase a mask there.

In addition, store hours have changed. They are now open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Read more on other stores now requiring masks.*

Elderly and vulnerable guests are also encouraged to take advantage of special shopping hours. The store will be open exclusively to those individuals from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays.

Children under the age of 16 along with pets are no longer allowed in any stores. However, service dogs are still welcome. Anyone who looks younger than 16 may be asked to show their ID.

*Click here for additional information on Menards’ policy changes.*