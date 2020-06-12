Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn to remain closed this year, due to COVID-19 concerns

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Memphis Kiddie Park management recently announced that the Brooklyn amusement park will not reopen for the 2020 season, due to coronavirus concerns.

The family amusement park was slated to open back in April, but held off in the midst of the pandemic. At the time, park leadership said that safety is their No. 1 priority.

“We have been putting smiles on faces for 68 consecutive years and, once this emergency passes, we will continue to do so,” management said in a Facebook statement.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced (as seen in the video above) that amusement parks could reopen in Ohio starting this month at their own discretion, as long as they followed certain safety protocols. Larger state parks, like Cedar Point, plan to reopen this summer with temperature check points and mask regulations in place.

Memphis Kiddie Park, which has been around since 1952, does plan to reopen in 2021. All 2020 coupons will be honored for the next season.

