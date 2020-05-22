Memorial Day weekend in the Flats will look different this year due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bars and restaurants down in the east bank of the Flats are preparing for Memorial Day weekend while keeping COVID-19 concerns in mind.

Rob Moskalski manages Dante’s Inferno, Thirsty Dog and Backyard Bocce. He said they’ve waited almost two months to reopen and wanted to make sure they got everything just right.

He said there are new rules to follow and half of the seating is gone, so are the popular bocce, video and table games. You also can’t stand a round the bar anymore.

Everyone who comes in has to sit down and get their food and drink brought to them by a server wearing masks and gloves.

“I still think it’s going to be busy. People just want to get out. Yesterday while we were cleaning, I must have had 40 phone calls asking if we were open. They want to get out and come down here, it’s a place to hang out,” said Moskalski.

Across the road at Alley Cat Oyster, bar owner Zach Bruell has also made a lot of changes, including how they serve customers in the restaurant.

“You’ll order off of the phone, you’ll have a barcode that you can order with when you come in the front door. When you come in, you’ll be required to wear a mask this weekend. We will provide one if you don’t have one. If your temperature is above 100.4 I’m sorry you won’t be able to come in,” said Bruell.

Bruell said his priority is making sure everyone stays safe.

“Initially down in the Flats people might be shocked with what we’re doing, but it’s the responsible thing to do,” he explained.

