Meijer stores require customers to wear masks starting July 20

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Another major retailer will require that customers wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Meijer announced all customers must wear face coverings when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station, effective July 20.

“This new requirement is in addition to the retailer’s locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations,” the grocery store chain said in a news release.

Customers with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt, Meijer said.

Meijer has 253 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. In Northeast Ohio, there are stores in Avon, Brimfield, Lorain, Mentor and Stow.

Meijer made headlines last week when it pulled out of sponsoring the Lorain County Fair over the sale of Confederate flags and memorabilia. The company said it is inconsistent with its values.

