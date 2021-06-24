Meet Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will introduce the state’s newest millionaire and full-ride college scholarship winner Thursday.

They’re the final winners of the state’s Vax-a-Million contest.

Since the program was announced, 550,675 people have received at least their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Gov. DeWine has billed the program a success. It ran for about 5 and a half weeks.

“The Vax-a-Million promotion was a resounding success for Ohio, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the promotion,” said Governor DeWine. “The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”

The governor says more incentives could be coming.

Wednesday night’s $1 million winner is Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati.

Congratulations, Esperanza! You are our final Vax-a-Million – $1 million winner! Thanks for doing your part and getting vaccinated. (Photo by Kathleen Perez) pic.twitter.com/O70OEll66h — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 23, 2021

Northeast Ohio claimed another winner with the scholarship prize.

13-year-old Sydney Daum, from Brecksville, got a surprise visit from the governor Wednesday evening.

Congratulations, Sydney! You are the final Vax-a-Million scholarship winner! Thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/8z8wclNr0s — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 24, 2021

We’ll meet both winners Thursday during a press conference with the governor.

We’re expecting to learn at that time what new incentives the governor is planning.

FOX 8 will stream the event live as it happens.