Meet Mr. Biscuits: Family creates videos to help kids with back-to-school health precautions

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– One little dog and his creator are hoping to help kids adjust to new health safety precautions in school.

“Kids like creativity, they like different, they like things they can relate with,” said Rocco Russo, a middle school teacher in at A.I. Root Middle School in Medina.

During the summer, Russo wanted a way to enhance the virtual field trips for kids at Hawken Camp so he introduced them to Mr. Biscuits.

“You would go through this silly and crazy adventure with Mr. Biscuits, and they would get to see these unique locations, but they would also get a cool little story.”

Russo’s wife Marybeth, a kindergarten teacher in Mayfield, asked him to make three videos to help her students learn to wear a mask, wash their hands and socially distance. She has been working with the remote learning platform, SeeSaw.

“I took his video and then created a lesson that could be geared towards, you know, elementary-aged students and the teachers can actually take what I make and kind of tweak it to their liking and grade level too.”

The “Mr. Biscuits Adventure Club” series is being used by educators across the country, Russo said.

He said one of the most rewarding parts has been working with his daughter and son.

“I told my son, you know what, if nothing ever comes from this we’re gonna have a pretty awesome summer together,” Russo said.

“It’s fun just making creative videos, making people laugh, saving lives,” said Mossimio, who is in sixth grade.

Mr. Biscuits is on a mission.

“I’m just a little dog who loves to make people smile.”

He hopes to keep doing just that while teaching kids how to keep their communities safe.

“I had fun going on adventures, and we’ve got so many more adventures to come too!”

