Medina HS staff delivers caps and gowns to seniors, sets up yard signs for graduation

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out the end of the school year and as a result, the class of 2020 will miss out on traditional graduation ceremonies.

Medina High School Principal Jeff Harrison decided to bring some of the traditions of graduation to the school’s 570 graduating seniors.

Over the past two days, Harrison and a team of administrators, teachers and staff members delivered a yard sign and cap and gown to the home of each member of the class of 2020.

The principal says the special deliveries are meant to encourage the young students in these troubling times.

“You can’t control the events of your life and things that go on, but what you can control is your response, so I hope our students realize through all of this, that after the emotion kind of wears off, they have the opportunity to choose how they respond,” he said.

The gesture is lifting the spirits of Medina seniors and their families.

“She was so upset, you know she was telling me how she was upset because she’s missing out on graduation and prom, so it’s a wonderful thing,” said Kathy Esposito, whose granddaughter is graduating.

Harrison says along with the yard signs and caps and gowns, he is including a letter to his graduating seniors, wishing them the best in your future endeavors.

Medina senior Sam Peacock is appreciative of the graduate sign that now sits in his front yard. Peacock is a National Merit Finalist, but the coronavirus has robbed Sam and his classmates of their moment to celebrate their achievements together.

“This is the time of year that we’ve all been looking forward to for the past four years, and it’s a big bummer to miss out on all of it, but I know we’re going to make up for it whenever we can see each other again,” he said.

Harrison says the school district has not decided what kind of graduation ceremony will be held. He says they are considering a virtual ceremony, but if it appears the virus is running its course, there could be an in-person graduation over the summer.

He says the class that was born in the aftermath of 9/11 deserves a send-off that they will never forget after weathering COVID-19.

“You know it’s 13 years of hard work and a culmination of that is graduation,” he said.

