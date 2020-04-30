Medina CrossFit owner makes heartfelt plea for state to reopen gym and fitness centers

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — A Medina business owner is making a heartfelt request for gym and fitness centers to safely reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Heidi Bogue, an owner of CrossFit HighGear, says her gym is more than a place to work out, it’s a social hub for the physical and mental well-being of many in her community.

“It’s really sad to us, this is normally a place with so much life. We have over 300 members here,” she said.

Although the goal of staying apart is to eventually come together each day, the doors remain shut to the gym. Bogue says hardships continue to mount. She says she did not receive any funds after applying for several government loans.

Bogue, who is an athlete and mother of six, says the size of her 16,000 square foot building would allow for safe social distancing for members once open.

*Click here for more stories on the coronavirus pandemic.*

“Some of them would use our gym as a way of coping with alcoholism drug addiction. A lot of our members are here because their doctors told them to be here. They need to get healthy, they need to lose weight,” she explained.

Dave Polcyn, 73, a member for several years says he was at least 30 pounds overweight when he joined. The weight loss helped him not only lose weight but decrease medications. He says he is eager to get back.

“Well I’m kind of unmotivated being at home just by myself, the best thing about this place is the community,” he said.

Member Dane Donaldson says his reason to remain physically fit is to be a lifeline for his young son.

“I need to stay physically fit, I’ve got to be harder to kill. I have a seven-year-old son that was born with a rare kidney disease, he needs a transplant,” he said.

“If we back up five years ago I was 60 pounds heavier than I stand in front of you and the health of my child, the health of myself, being able to mentally and physically be able to donate to him is extremely important,” he continued.

Bogue wrote to state leaders she says in a heartfelt attempt to get them to reconsider their decision to close gyms.

“We just want to be considered essential because we believe we are essential. We are essential to health, we’re essential to wellness, and we want to be seen that way,” she said.

A message she hopes those in power hear.

“I understand this issue is incredibly complex and I don’t think I have all the answers but I do know what we’re doing right now isn’t working,” she said.

*Read more on what’s reopening here in Ohio.*

Related Content Local owner responds as Ohio waits to reopen gyms, fitness centers Video Video

With lobbying push, gyms get on Phase One of Trump’s reopening plan Video Video

Closed gyms? No problem. Ways you can stay in shape at home Video Video