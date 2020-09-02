Medina County sees record week in coronavirus cases; 25% of all new cases under age 19

Editor’s Note: The video above is the Medina County Health Commissioner talking about community spread of coronavirus.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The average age of people getting coronavirus in Medina County is getting lower.

That’s according to Medina County Health Commissioner Krista Wasowski.

She sent the information in a weekly update that tracks the spread of coronavirus in Medina County.

The press release states that the county logged 100 new coronavirus cases in the last week, which is a record for the county.

25% of those cases are people under the age of 19, the release says.

Wasowski says the majority of new spread they’re seeing is from social gatherings and parties, and then infected people are taking the virus to sports practice and other school activities.

She says the Medina County Health Department is still working on developing its tracking system for reporting positive COVID-19 cases in school while protecting people’s privacy.

Medina County has 1,219 total cases according to the Ohio Department of Health update released Tuesday.