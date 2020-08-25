Medina County sees more coronavirus cases from community spread than congregate living

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– Medina County Health Department Commissioner Krista Wasowski spoke with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine via video during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 1,110 total cases of COVID-19 in Medina County, resulting in 36 deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We really need to get ahead of this before flu season,” Wasowski said. “It means, if a person gets ill, keeping the number they infect very low.”

Wasowski said they’ve seen just 17 cases of COVID-19 in congregate settings, meaning the majority have come from community spread. The average number of cases per week in Medina County has increased from 14 in May, to 74 in July and 85 in August.

She noted that since the county borders two metropolitan areas, Cleveland and Akron, the northern portion has experienced the most cases.

The Medina County health commissioner encouraged people to isolate themselves if they are experiencing symptoms or waiting for the results of coronavirus testing. She said people should also stay away from people they live with during that time.

Wasowski also asked that infected individuals cooperate with health officials who are conducting contact tracing.

“It might be mild for you, but it might not be mild for the next person,” she said.

