Medina County prepares to vaccinate educators in single-day event

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– In just days, teachers and school employees in Medina County will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I’m excited. I was just talking to my colleagues about we are part of history,” said Aaron Sable, superintendent of Medina City Schools.

As many as 3,500 people from school districts across Medina County will receive the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.

“We finalizing those preparations today and on the path for two great events that will take care of all school employees in Medina County in one day,” said Jason Briscoe, director of pharmacy with Discount Drug Mart.

Teachers are the latest to be eligible for the vaccine as part of the Ohio Department of Health’s phased rollout.

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

Medina County teachers will report to one of the vaccination sites at Medina or Brunswick high schools starting at 7 a.m. Discount Drug Mart will administer the vaccines.

All schools in the county will be closed so the first-round vaccinations can happen in one day.

“We will have approximately 1,800 educators coming through our high school on Thursday. I think that’s an outstanding thing and a great direction,” Sable said.

Medina and Summit counties are among the school districts included in the first week of distribution. Roughly 500 schools will get the vaccine this week.

“Unfortunately with Summit County, there weren’t enough doses coming from the feds to the state to Discount Drug Mart to take care of all the schools, but we will be working to take care of them next week,” Briscoe said.

“In no less than 21 days from now, we will be working on scheduling another event for second dose accomplishment. Essentially, we will rinse and repeat,” said Briscoe.