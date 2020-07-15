Medina County leaders encourage people to wear masks after largest increase in coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Medina County leaders are working together to try and encourage people to wear masks.

While not required, Medina’s surrounding counties are under a Level 3 alert because of widespread risk and exposure of coronavirus.

Medina is currently under a level 2.

County leaders say residents need to be on “high alert.”

They’re starting a new campaign called “Mask Up Medina County!” in hopes of keeping the area from rising to a level 3.

Medina County’s health commissioner says they’ve had 74 new cases in the last week, which is the most cases reported in one week in the area since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

The commissioner says new cases are coming from graduation parties, out of state travel, weddings, and other group gatherings.