Medina County issues stay-at-home advisory amid COVID-19 surge

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– The Medina County Health Department announced a stay-at-home health advisory as it experiences a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

It goes into effect Wednesday and runs through Dec. 15.

Residents are asked to only leave home for work, school or essential needs, including medical care, going to the grocery store or picking up food. Also, residents are strongly advised against traveling in or out of Ohio, and having guests into their homes over the holiday season.

The health department advised those in Medina County to limit indoor and outdoor social events to 10 people. It is recommended that churches and other religious institutions have no more than 10 people for services, and events like weddings and funerals.

Cuyahoga County and Cleveland health officials issued a similar advisory on Wednesday.

