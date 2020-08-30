Medina County Health Department offering drive-thru coronavirus testing Tuesday

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (WJW) — Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites continue to pop-up around the state of Ohio, and this week, one of those is coming to Medina County.

Put on by the Medina County Health Department Health Center, the event runs Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s Church, 1800 Station Road in Valley City.

An appointment must be made to attend this event, by calling 330-723-9688, but anyone who believes they may be ill is encouraged to get tested. Find out more below:

This is not the only pop-up testing site in Ohio this week. Tomorrow, a free one is being held at Our Lady of Peace Parish Community Center in Ashtabula from noon to 4 p.m.

Find out more about free Ohio Department of Health testing sites right here.

