Medina commissioners call governor’s reopening plan ‘unacceptable’

by: Talia Naquin

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to announce reopening plans Thursday for restaurants, bars, daycares, and salons.

Retailers are allowed to reopen Tuesday.

Of course, many businesses have no idea when they’ll be able to open their doors.

That’s why Medina County commissioners are calling on Gov. DeWine to announce a plan for everyone.

In a letter to the governor’s office, commissioners thank DeWine for his leadership, but say they want more from him for the economic restart.

“The current piece meal guidance coming from the State is unacceptable. Allowing for some businesses to open, but hindering others, is not helping our economy,” commissioners wrote.

Read the full letter here

