Medina City Schools suspend extracurriculars, athletic competition amid coronavirus surge

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– Another Northeast Ohio school district is suspending extracurricular and athletic competition amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Medina City Schools sent a letter to parents Friday announcing the district is pausing extracurricular and athletic competitions and performances that involve interaction outside the district.

“The reason is to provide more of a bubble to our students that are involved in those activities,” Superintendent Aaron Sable told school board members at a meeting Monday.

The move comes after Medina County advanced to purple level four on the state’s coronavirus alert system. Sable said district is following the lead of others in the Greater Cleveland Conference and will reevaluate the decision on Dec. 17.

“We made the decision after discussions within the league as well as within the county,” he said.

Sable said practices will continue with coronavirus precautions in place since they’re among smaller, controlled groups. It will also allow athletes to stay in shape and avoid injury should seasons resume.

“I think it’s an important outlet for our students. It gives them an important connection to school while we’re online,” Sable said.

The Medina schools moved to fully remote learning last week amid staffing shortages and coronavirus cases spreading within the district.

Sable said, in some schools, more students were out of class than in class because of coronavirus cases and quarantines.

The district is planning to resume in-person instruction Jan. 14, and Sable said it will continue to evaluate the coronavirus situation each week.

“It’s this fine balance between the health and safety of our students and moving forward with academics and then the social emotional piece on top of it,” he said.

