CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Kevin Zhai, 29, is a medical student at Case Western Reserve University.

During the coronavirus pandemic, classes have been moved online and clinical rotations have been suspended.

But Zhai and his classmates wanted a way to help the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this outbreak.

So they volunteered to help in a variety of ways and to be matched up with health care workers.

Click on the video player above to watch Zhai’s interview on FOX 8 News in the Morning.