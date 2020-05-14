McDonald’s plans to reopen dining rooms, keep Play Places closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— Through the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, largely all of McDonald’s 14,000 locations have remained open nationwide, offering drive-thru and take-out options. Now, the fast food restaurant has announced plans to reopen its dining rooms.

In a statement, McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger explained that in the reopening every precaution is being made for the safety of company employees and customers.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“We are building on the processes already in place such as wellness checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the reopening of dining rooms,” Erlinger said.

Erlinger laid out the following plans every franchise will need to implement nationwide:

Closing some seating and tables to accommodate social distancing

All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned more frequently.

All staff will wear masks, and masks will be offered to customers entering the premises, but won’t be required.

All Play Places will remain closed.

Self-serve beverage procedures will be modified to minimize contact.

On top of these changes, all restaurants will also need to comply with their state and city guidelines as reopening takes place.