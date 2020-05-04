Mayor’s ‘ReStart CLE’ plan involves aid to struggling businesses, residents

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City officials have not made any final decisions on what will be open this summer during the coronavirus pandemic, but Mayor Frank Jackson said he will be working with businesses and residents to offer economic support.

During a telephone conference with reporters Monday, Jackson discussed his “ReStart CLE” plan designed to aid struggling businesses and residents. Jackson said he spoke with health officials when working on the plan to help protect those at risk.

“We want to do this right,” the mayor said. “The goal is to make Cleveland safe and healthy.”

Jackson said the city will help businesses with millions in loan programs. The money can help with rent and other bills related to loss in income because of COVID-19.

He wanted to stress to everyone the pandemic is not over.

“We are not out of the woods,” Jackson said. He added people still need to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the disease.

Even though the city has lost revenue because of the COVID-19 crisis, the mayor said, as of right now, there are no plans to lay off any city workers.

