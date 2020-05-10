Mayor says Kelleys Island ready to reopen, tourists welcome to come visit

*Watch our report on Put-in-Bay reopening above.*

KELLYS ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Kelleys Island is officially reopening to tourists in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Ronald Ehrbar announced Saturday.

He said in a press release that their sister island to the west, South Bass Island, reopened on May 8 and they are doing the same “in a show of unity.”

Visitors can now take part in recreational activities like biking and fishing. Lodging properties are also accepting new reservations. Marinas and golfcart rentals will be available soon. The state park campground, however, remains closed at this time.

Some retail shops can reopen on May 12 and some restaurants will reopen on May 21. They must comply with safety guidelines issued by the state.

“COVID-19 is still just as communicable and dangerous as ever. We are very serious about mitigating its spread as we reopen for business,” said Mayor Ehrbar.

Put-in-Bay also announced plans this week to slowly reopen the island.

“Right now, we are going to open cautiously. We can do a lot of things. It might not be the exact Put-in-Bay you expected,” said Paul Jeris, member of the Put-In-Bay Path Forward Committee.

