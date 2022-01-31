Mayor Bibb announces citywide vaccine campaign before NBA All-Star game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just a few weeks away from Cleveland hosting the NBA All-Star Game 2022 and Mayor Justin Bibb is looking forward to the impact it will have on the city.

Mayor Bibb and representatives of the NBA host team, The Cleveland Cavaliers, are expecting a huge international audience and a $100 million local impact from the NBA All-Star events.

The mayor also made the announcement, at Tower City Center on Monday morning, that everyone attending the events will have to be vaccinated or provide a negative test.

The NBA is providing over 10,000 rapid antigen tests and thousands of N95 masks to distribute.

A mask advisory is in effect for the event and has been throughout the city in all indoor spaces since January 21.

The NBA and city hall are working together to provide special incentives to encourage vaccination for residents of Cleveland where the vaccination rate is at about 46 percent.

Cleveland is set to host the NBA All-Star 2022 from Feb. 18-20 for this first time since 1997.