Matthew McConaughey, wife driving across Texas to deliver masks to rural hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) — Academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, model Camila Alves, are driving across Texas to donate masks to rural hospitals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to McConaughey’s tweet, Lincoln Motor Company donated 110,000 masks for the frontline workers.

He and Alves loaded the masks in his pickup truck Thursday and were “hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.”

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

This comes after Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding for the state’s rural hospitals on March 20.

Miller argued that hospitals are often the only critical care option for Texans in those communities.

“Rural Texans can’t afford to lose their hospitals right now,” Miller said in the March press release. “We need to get emergency assistance to our rural hospitals along with equipment to keep these communities safe. A lot of folks in rural Texas dedicate their livelihood to help keep the nation fed and clothed. Rural hospitals are an essential industry in times like this.”

McConaughey did not say which hospitals will be receiving the masks.

