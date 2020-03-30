Massillon company donating 100,000 face masks, cleaning supplies to those who need them most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)-- As new cases of the coronavirus are reported each day, the need for personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders is becoming more critical.

In response, employees of Massillon-based International Enterprises Inc. are acquiring face masks and cleaning supplies, and donating them to nursing homes, medical facilities and police and fire departments.

Company spokesman Kevin Swinderman told Fox 8, “ It just makes you feel great that all these people are reaching out and they really need our help and we can provide some assistance wherever we can."

Mike Farina, the founder of International Enterprises and Discount Outlet stores in Stark County, directed his employees to work with their network of vendors to collect or purchase items to fight the spread of the virus, and then identify organizations that need the supplies.

“It hits home big-time here and that’s the mission right now for us, if all family businesses can help the local community, there won’t be any issues, so we challenge all the other family businesses out there to do the same thing,” said International Enterprises CEO Seth Marks.

For the residents and employees of the St. Luke Lutheran Nursing Homes in Stark County, the generosity of the International Enterprises employees is a God-send. “These are critical products and in the case of infection, you can never have enough of them. There are shortages all through the country, so this gives our staff and residents and their families some comfort,” said Dr. John Spieler. “For them to reach out to us with this generous donation, it was extraordinary, so there are still good people in the world.”

International Enterprises is donating a total of 100,000 N95 masks and up to $400,000 in cleaning supplies.