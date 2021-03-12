Mass COVID-19 vaccination site: What you should know as registration opens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Registration is now open for the mass coronavirus vaccination site opening at the Wolstein Center next week.

Once it’s up and running, the clinic will have the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 people every day for eight weeks.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the vaccine supply coming from the federal government and is in addition to the doses already being shipped to the state’s other providers.

The Cleveland Clinic says it will assist the Wolstein Center with storing and managing the vaccine inventory for the site.

Friday, the Cleveland Clinic received a delivery of nearly 45,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to their freezer facility for the site.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health

“Our facility includes over a dozen secure ultracold freezers, which are needed to store the vaccine product. Our pharmacists, along with pharmacists from other local hospitals, will also be on-site to assist in drawing up the vaccines and ensure the quality of the product,” the clinic said in a press release.

ODH reminds Ohioans that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is free, even if you don’t have insurance. However, to receive the vaccine you must provide identification to verify your name, identity, and age.

Vaccine recipients must also make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Wolstein Center.

Beginning March 17, appointments are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). When booking online, enter ZIP code 44115 in the search field to find the Wolstein Center location.

ODH says transportation assistance to the vaccination sites is available to those who need. You should call 211 for transportation assistance. Options include a free Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus pass, ride-share services, and rides through Senior Transportation Connect and local churches. Parking at the vaccination site will also be free.

Health officials reiterate that all the available coroanvirus vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

They also say that side effects from the vaccine are mild and normal signs that your body is building protection against the virus.

For more information on coronavirus shots and vaccination sites, you should visit the Ohio Department of Health website.