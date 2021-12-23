Mass COVID-19 testing continues in Cleveland next week — Here’s how to sign up

Related video: Cars line up for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland will continue next week and you can already schedule an appointment.

The Ohio National Guard put its members on the ground this week, helping to operate a COVID testing site in an effort to lessen the burden on hospitals as cases surge in Northeast Ohio.

Due to high demand on its first day, the line was cut off after three hours.

Now, registration has also opened up for the second week, which will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 2, but it will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The free testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Center at 10524 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Anyone 2 and up is eligible to be tested.

An appointment can be made here.

Once an appointment time is confirmed, you will be prompted to register with Mako labs for the COVID test. Everyone must complete both steps in order to be tested at the site.

The site offers free PCR testing. You will receive results in about two to three days.

Masks are required except when testing is underway.

Due to the high demand for testing, organizers ask people not to arrive more than 15 minutes early for their test. Anyone who arrives more than 15 minutes early will be asked to come back at their scheduled time.

Northeast Ohio is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and Northeast Ohio hospitals are limiting COVID-19 testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital.