Masks required in Summit County buildings regardless of vaccination status

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Masks are required again in Summit County buildings regardless of vaccination status.

In a Facebook post, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro says this updated requirement was effective starting yesterday and is consistent with guidelines from the CDC and Summit County Public Health because of COVID transmission rates in Summit County.

Read the public health department’s advisory below:

Masks are also required in Akron city buildings.