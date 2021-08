GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Green reinstituted its mask policy in all city buildings for employees and visitors Wednesday.

City of Green Reinstitutes Mask Requirement for Employees and Visitors to City Administrative Buildings



The City of Green is reinstituting its mask policy in all City of Green administration buildings for all employees and visitors…



Read more https://t.co/zbsubB8QoO — City of Green (@cityofgreen) August 11, 2021

Summit County has been identified as a place of substantial spread of coronavirus by the Centers for Disease Control.

Summit County Public Health recommends masking indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Employees who work outside or independently are allowed to remove their masks as they work.