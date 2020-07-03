Masks required: A list of Ohio cities making masks mandatory

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a mask proposal in Akron.

(WJW) – Friday morning Dayton and Columbus became the first major metropolitan cities in Ohio to require masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The orders went into effect at 8 a.m.

The orders require people to wear masks in public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will likely not be issuing an order from the state level and leave it up to local municipalities.

He had attempted to require masks when businesses reopened in May but quickly walked it back following backlash.

So where in Ohio are masks required?

Akron

Ward 5 Council person Tara Mosley-Samples says she will introduce legislation on July 13.

Bexley

The Columbus suburb mask policy went into effect Friday, July 3.

The order requires face coverings in public spaces.

Cincinnati

Mayor John Cranley says he supports a mask mandate.

The city council will vote on a measure Friday, July 3.

Cleveland

Cleveland leaders have not said anything about a possible mask requirement.

Cuyahoga County is among several counties in the state deemed a Level 3 for risk, meaning that there is very high spread and exposure of coronavirus in the area.

Columbus

Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an executive order requiring masks in public spaces starting Friday, July 3rd.

There are exceptions for people under 6 and people with a medical condition.

Dayton

Dayton’s mask requirement order went into effect Friday, July 3 at 8 a.m.

The Dayton City Commission passed the emergency order this week.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs, a village east of Dayton was actually the first city in Ohio to require masks. They began requiring them back in June.