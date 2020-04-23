Masks, multiple barriers are essential to prevent spread of coronavirus, public health experts say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Public health experts say Ohioans should be using multiple barriers to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Mark H. Weir EIT. Ph.D, with The Ohio State University Sustainability Institute, shared during Governor Mark DeWine’s Thursday news briefing that it is important to take as many steps as possible to protect yourself and others.

“If you are wearing a mask, you are protecting those around you, and you are providing yourself an additional layer of protection as well,” said Dr. Weir.

Weir explained that different materials used in the masks offer different ranges of risk protection.

He says when someone coughs or sneezes, droplets spread through the air. The light droplets will go farther and the heavier ones will fall from the air. With COVID-19, individuals are spreading various-sized particles that will travel 6-10 feet based on environmental circumstances.

Wearing a mask can help prevent these droplets from spreading.

However, Dr. Weir reminds Ohioans that masks are not enough. Citizens must use multiple shields to protect themselves from this virus.

“Therefore, even if you are wearing a mask, you still want to keep that distance between people,” explained Dr. Weir. “That’s why we need multiple barriers – the social distancing is another barrier we can use in addition to masks.”

Dr. Weir also said that cleaning surfaces and regularly sanitizing is another important step citizens can take to prevent illness.

The coronavirus can stay viable in the air in a dry environment for up to three hours. On some surfaces, it can be up to 72 hours. However, by properly using certain disinfectants, people can remove 99.9% of the viruses.

Dr. Weir says stacking interventions on top of each other will allow Ohioans to move around with more freedom and get the state back to work while maintaining safety.

“It’ll take each Ohioan to seriously consider themselves and their neighbor’s health as they go about their daily lives,” he said.