Masks in schools: Ohio governor weighs in

(WKBN) – Many have been talking about the changes to mask-wearing, following the CDC announcement that Americans who’ve been vaccinated can now go without masks indoors and outdoors.

However, the CDC recommended that schools stick to implementing COVID-19 health guidelines through the end of this school year, including masks and social distancing.

According to a letter sent over the weekend, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine agrees.

The governor sent a short letter to all of the state’s school districts stating in part that “These changes do not affect the existing order requiring the use of facial coverings and other health protocols in our schools.”

Read the full letter below:

Dear Education Leader, Thank you for your hard work this year to provide safe and healthy in-person educational opportunities to Ohio’s students. As you may have seen, the Centers for Disease Control recently revised their recommendations around mask guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated. While Ohio will be amending its health orders to comply with this new CDC guidance, in order to maintain consistency and model safe behavior for Ohio’s students, these changes do not affect the existing order requiring the use of facial coverings and other health protocols in our schools. With limited numbers of students vaccinated, it is important that we continue these safety measure through the end of the current school year. I appreciate the efforts that you have undertaken locally to protect students and I look forward to continuing to work together for Ohio’s kids. Thank you,

Governor Mike DeWine

The school year for Ohio public schools ends June 2.