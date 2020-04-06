‘Masks help’: Ohio health leaders and CDC update recommendations on masks

(WJW) – Over the weekend, the CDC and Ohio’s top health leaders changed their recommendations on face masks and their impact on prevention of the coronavirus spread.

The new guidelines say that masks or face coverings can help the spread of the virus.

The virus can be spread on surfaces and also between people interacting in close proximity.

In addition to social-distancing, the CDC says a face covering will help in public settings.

“Masks are going to be in addition to what we’re doing with social distancing, not as a substitution,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said.

Medical-grade masks should be left for healthcare workers.

Click here to read the CDC’s recommendations regarding wearing cloth face coverings.

“Masks help. Wearing a mask should be accepted. We won’t require them in Ohio, but I intend on wearing one and you should consider doing so,” Gov. DeWine said Saturday.

Click here for how to make a mask at home.