Masks are now mandatory at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The Sandusky Kalahari Resort location is now requiring all guests over the age of 2 to wear face masks.

The news comes a week after Erie County health officials expressed concerns about social distancing violations at Kalahari., which fully reopened on June 19.

Erie County health officials concerned about social distancing at Kalahari; Resort officials implemented recommendations

Masks are required throughout the premises, but not while swimming in the water or when eating at a restaurant.

“Please note, the CDC has advised masks should not be worn in water because they can be difficult to breathe through,” the resort said in a statement. “As a result, masks are prohibited when you are in the water. Physical distancing standards must be adhered to resort-wide.” 

A smattering of Ohio cities have recently passed legislation requiring face masks, including Cleveland (as seen in the video above), but Sandusky is not one of them.

