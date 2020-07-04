Masks are now mandatory at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The Sandusky Kalahari Resort location is now requiring all guests over the age of 2 to wear face masks.

The news comes a week after Erie County health officials expressed concerns about social distancing violations at Kalahari., which fully reopened on June 19.

Masks are required throughout the premises, but not while swimming in the water or when eating at a restaurant.

“Please note, the CDC has advised masks should not be worn in water because they can be difficult to breathe through,” the resort said in a statement. “As a result, masks are prohibited when you are in the water. Physical distancing standards must be adhered to resort-wide.”

A smattering of Ohio cities have recently passed legislation requiring face masks, including Cleveland (as seen in the video above), but Sandusky is not one of them.