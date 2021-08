CLEVELAND (WJW)– With the increase in COVID-19 cases and health officials recommending the return of masking indoors, some local spots are updating their policies.

Playhouse Square

Masks are required for entry into all areas of Playhouse Square, regardless of vaccination status.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

All staff are required to wear masks onsite regardless of vaccination status. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, but it is not currently mandatory.